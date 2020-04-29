UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast Most Parts Of The Province

Hot, dry weather forecast most parts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is still affecting western parts of the country.

However, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Bhakkar and Layyah districts during evening/night on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature wasrecorded 36 degree celsius and 24 degree celsius, respectively.

More Stories From Weather

