Hot, Dry Weather Forecast Most Parts Of The Province
Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.
According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is still affecting western parts of the country.
However, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Bhakkar and Layyah districts during evening/night on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature wasrecorded 36 degree celsius and 24 degree celsius, respectively.