Hot, dry weather forecast most parts of the province

The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is still affecting western parts of the country.

However, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Bhakkar and Layyah districts during evening/night on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperature wasrecorded 36 degree celsius and 24 degree celsius, respectively.