Hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country while rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

A Shallow westerly wave is still present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, rain-thunderstorm occurred in districts of upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country. Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 39, ZP 37, Golra 30, Bokra 15, AP 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 38, Chaklala 16), Sahiwal 27, Okara 25, Jhang 22, Murree 17, Noorpur Thal 08, T.T Singh 04, Kashmir: Kotli 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 08.

Today's highest temperature's (C): Dadu, Mohenjodaro 47C, Sibbi, Jaccobabad and Shaheed Banazirabad 46C.