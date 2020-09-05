UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain Forecast In Eastern Punjab, KPK, G-B

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:05 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast, rain forecast in Eastern Punjab, KPK, G-B

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Eastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Eastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

During past 24 hour, dry weather remained in most the country.

rainfall (mm): Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 33), Bahawalnagar 16, Gujranwala, Kasur 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malmajaja 25, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor recorded 01 of rain.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 40C, and Dalbandin 39C.

According to synoptic situation, Monsoon currents are penetrating eastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Kasur Turbat Rawalpindi Gujranwala Bahawalnagar Dalbandin Sunday

Recent Stories

Five things about Tour de France leader Adam Yates ..

48 seconds ago

Eight drivers summoned by Monza stewards over Hami ..

50 seconds ago

Navas understudy Sergio Rico in u-turn to stay at ..

51 seconds ago

AVLS recovers 8 cars, 21 motorcycles

53 seconds ago

Czech Rep to field entirely new squad for Scotland ..

55 seconds ago

DR Congo prisoners dying from hunger, says NGO

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.