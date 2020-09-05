Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain Forecast In Eastern Punjab, KPK, G-B
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:05 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Eastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Eastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
During past 24 hour, dry weather remained in most the country.
rainfall (mm): Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 33), Bahawalnagar 16, Gujranwala, Kasur 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malmajaja 25, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor recorded 01 of rain.
Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 40C, and Dalbandin 39C.
According to synoptic situation, Monsoon currents are penetrating eastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.