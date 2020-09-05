Hot, dry weather forecast, rain forecast in Eastern Punjab, KPK, G-B

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Eastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in Eastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

During past 24 hour, dry weather remained in most the country.

rainfall (mm): Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 33), Bahawalnagar 16, Gujranwala, Kasur 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malmajaja 25, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor recorded 01 of rain.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 40C, and Dalbandin 39C.

According to synoptic situation, Monsoon currents are penetrating eastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.