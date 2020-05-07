UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast

In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast in lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is likely to prevail over the most parts of the country during next 48 hours.

According to Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, on Friday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while rain wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Pothohar region and D.G.Khan.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperature was recordedas 36 degrees celsius and 23 degrees celsius, respectively.

