Hot, Dry Weather Forecasts In Northern Sindh
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the Sukkur and its adjoining areas here on Tuesday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said mainly hot and humid weather was expected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts.