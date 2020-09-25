Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sukkur local Met office on Friday has forecast hot and dry weather for Sukkur division and its suburb areas during the next 24 hours.

On Friday maximum temperature was recorded as 39.8 degrees centigrade.