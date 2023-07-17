Open Menu

Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

The Local Meteorological department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Local Meteorological department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are predicted to prevail on Tuesday evening. Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the region.

Related Topics

Weather Sukkur

Recent Stories

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches new fa ..

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches new family business advisory certifi ..

6 minutes ago
 US House Foreign Affairs Chair Says Training of Uk ..

US House Foreign Affairs Chair Says Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s Behind ..

2 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications o ..

Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications of PM, others in NAB reference

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews security plan, arrangements for Mu ..

Meeting reviews security plan, arrangements for Muharram

13 minutes ago
 Call for including transgender, PWDs in democratic ..

Call for including transgender, PWDs in democratic process

13 minutes ago
 Joint Coordination Staff Available for Discussions ..

Joint Coordination Staff Available for Discussions on Grain Deal, Held Meetings ..

13 minutes ago
Federal Govt seeks dismissal of petitions challeng ..

Federal Govt seeks dismissal of petitions challenging military court trials

13 minutes ago
 Road Span on Crimean Bridge Destroyed, Railway Tra ..

Road Span on Crimean Bridge Destroyed, Railway Track Damaged - Russian Official

19 minutes ago
 UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected ..

UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected Amidst Attack on Crimean Bridg ..

19 minutes ago
 Crimean Bridge Attack Senseless From Military Poin ..

Crimean Bridge Attack Senseless From Military Point of View - Putin

19 minutes ago
 Govt ensuring provision of basic facilities to bac ..

Govt ensuring provision of basic facilities to backward areas of Balochistan: Go ..

19 minutes ago
 AD&SJ awards life imprisonment to two accused

AD&SJ awards life imprisonment to two accused

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather