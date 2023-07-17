Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

The Local Meteorological department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Local Meteorological department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are predicted to prevail on Tuesday evening. Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the region.