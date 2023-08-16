Open Menu

Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

The local Met Office on Wednesday has forecast hot and dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Wednesday has forecast hot and dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 43 centigrade was recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

