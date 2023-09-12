Open Menu

Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

The local Met Office on Tuesday predicted dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Tuesday predicted dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 44 degrees centigrade was recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

