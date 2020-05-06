UrduPoint.com
Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

The local Met Office on Wednesday has forecast very hot and dry weather in the Sukkur and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The local Met Office on Wednesday has forecast very hot and dry weather in the Sukkur and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 42 to 44 degrees centigrad during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

