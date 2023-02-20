UrduPoint.com

Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur Division

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur division

The local Met office on Monday warned that unusual hot and dry weather conditions were likely to prevail in the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The local Met office on Monday warned that unusual hot and dry weather conditions were likely to prevail in the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

It further warned that hot and dry weather conditions were likely to persist in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Ghotki and other districts of northern Sindh.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the Sukkur division.

