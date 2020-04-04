Hot, dry weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 and 22 to 24 degrees centigrade, respectively, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity in the morning hours, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province, over the next 24 hours.