UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 08:59 PM

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts

Hot and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/ gusty winds with rain are expected at isolated places in Balochistan, upper Sindh, South Punjab, western districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/ gusty winds with rain are expected at isolated places in Balochistan, upper Sindh, South Punjab, western districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

Moist currents are reaching southern and western parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab, Sindh and south Balochistan.

Rain was recorded in Murree 06 mm, Tando Jam, Panjgur 04 mm, Malam Jabba 03 mm, Rawalakot 02 mm and Mithi 01 mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday remained D G Khan, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Jacobabad, Mohenjodharo, Rohri 43C, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Noorpur Thal, D I Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan, Chhor, Sukkur andSibbi 42C.

Related Topics

Sindh Multan Weather Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Sukkur Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanpur Rawalakot Panjgur Noorpur Thal Rohri Tando Jam I Khan

Recent Stories

62,366 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

16 minutes ago

Clashes Mar May Day Rally in Lyon - Police

1 minute ago

7 Special Economic Zones being established in Punj ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,681 reco ..

1 hour ago

CM announces minimum wages for workers at Rs 20,00 ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.