Hot, dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/ gusty winds with rain are expected at isolated places in Balochistan, upper Sindh, South Punjab, western districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

Moist currents are reaching southern and western parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab, Sindh and south Balochistan.

Rain was recorded in Murree 06 mm, Tando Jam, Panjgur 04 mm, Malam Jabba 03 mm, Rawalakot 02 mm and Mithi 01 mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday remained D G Khan, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Jacobabad, Mohenjodharo, Rohri 43C, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Noorpur Thal, D I Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan, Chhor, Sukkur andSibbi 42C.