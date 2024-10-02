Hot & Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of
the country during the next 24 hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most areas of the country.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu, Sibbi, Bahawalpur, Multan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Padidan 42C.
Recent Stories
LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case
3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang
Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..
Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi
Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari
Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case
Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi
Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan
Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused
'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'
More Stories From Weather
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city17 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday8 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather for city25 days ago
-
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan1 month ago
-
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi1 month ago
-
More rain-wind/thundershower likely in country's various parts:PMD1 month ago
-
Heavy rains damage standing crops in Bahawalpur1 month ago
-
Australia registers record high winter temperature1 month ago
-
Mainly hot & humid weather likely in most parts of country:PMD1 month ago
-
Faisalabad receives 131mm rain2 months ago
-
More monsoon rains from August 14-18; Independence Day to be rainy2 months ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD2 months ago