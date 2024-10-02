Hot & dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most areas of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu, Sibbi, Bahawalpur, Multan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Padidan 42C.