Open Menu

Hot & Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Hot & dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of

the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most areas of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu, Sibbi, Bahawalpur, Multan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Padidan 42C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Bahawalpur Dadu

Recent Stories

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May- ..

LHC issue notice on appeals by 51 convicts in May-9 violence case

2 minutes ago
 3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

3 injured in land dispute violent in Fatehjang

4 minutes ago
 Experts demand effective planning for Astola Islan ..

Experts demand effective planning for Astola Island navigating marine conservati ..

4 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Ma ..

Ayaz Sadiq lauds Murtaza Wahab's performance as Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel price ..

Transport fares slashed in Punjab after fuel prices reduction: Azma Bokhari

4 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah G ..

Quetta Administration to outsource Fatima Jinnah Girls School, BHUs

9 minutes ago
Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Ra ..

Punjab, Sindh to face 16% water shortage during Rabi season: IRSA

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal ..

IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder for acquittal in 190 mln pounds case

9 minutes ago
 Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent r ..

Restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rain underway: Mayor Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Police conduct search and strike operation in DIK ..

Police conduct search and strike operation in DIKhan

9 minutes ago
 Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warr ..

Illegal recruitment case: Court issues arrest warrant of co-accused

17 minutes ago
 'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716. ..

'Board of Revenue auctions govt land worth Rs 716.22m'

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather