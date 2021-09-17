UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country; PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:04 PM

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast Sindh, northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Shallow monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next few days.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain was recorded in Sialkot (city) 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu, Sibbi and Rohri 43 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Punjab Sialkot Dadu Rohri

Recent Stories

Hitting Debt Ceiling Could Trigger US Recession - ..

Hitting Debt Ceiling Could Trigger US Recession - White House

2 minutes ago
 No plan to privatize colleges in KP: Assembly told ..

No plan to privatize colleges in KP: Assembly told

2 minutes ago
 DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance

2 minutes ago
 Haripur Central Jail organizes cricket tournament ..

Haripur Central Jail organizes cricket tournament for inmates

2 minutes ago
 Student assault case: Police present challan again ..

Student assault case: Police present challan against Mufti Aziz

7 minutes ago
 Russia Launching Trials of Simultaneous Vaccinatio ..

Russia Launching Trials of Simultaneous Vaccination Against Flu, COVID-19- Healt ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.