Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast Sindh, northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Shallow monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next few days.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain was recorded in Sialkot (city) 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu, Sibbi and Rohri 43 C.