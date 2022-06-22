Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thundershower is likely in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Hot and dry weather is expected in Islamabad and Punjab. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Murree, Galiyat and Jhelum in the afternoon.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Kohistan, Mansehra and Balakot.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Sindh.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 76 mm, Upper 34), Peshawar 53, Takht Bai 31, Bacha Khan Airport 29, Malam Jabba 26, Cherat, Kalam 25, Mirkhani 23, Pattan 19, Saidu Sharif 16, Balakot, Chitral 15, Mardan 12, Bannu 10, Parachinar 07, Kakul, Dera Ismail Khan, Drosh 05, Punjab: Nurpur thal 70, Islamabad (Airport 25, Zero point 13, Saidpur, Golra 11, Bokra 07), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 12, Chaklala 11), Gujrat 32, Murree 28, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhelum 23, Sargodha 21, Gujranwala 20, Joharabad 19, Lahore (Airport 17, City 07), Narowal 16, Rahim Yar Khan 12, Mangla 11, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin 08, Bhakkar 05, Sialkot (Airport 04, City 05), Attock 03, Layyah, D.

G.Khan, Bahawalpur 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 45, Muzaffarabad (Airport 35, City 31), Garhi Dupatta 34, Kotli 30, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 29, Babusar 16, Gupis 07, Skardu 06, Bagrote, Chillas 05, Bunji 02, Gilgit 01, Sindh: Sukkur 15, Chhor 04 and Rohri 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 43 C, Mithi 42, Nokkundi, Lasbela, Tando Jam, Chhor, Thatta and Badin 40 C.