UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country;PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thundershower is likely in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Hot and dry weather is expected in Islamabad and Punjab. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Murree, Galiyat and Jhelum in the afternoon.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Kohistan, Mansehra and Balakot.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Sindh.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 76 mm, Upper 34), Peshawar 53, Takht Bai 31, Bacha Khan Airport 29, Malam Jabba 26, Cherat, Kalam 25, Mirkhani 23, Pattan 19, Saidu Sharif 16, Balakot, Chitral 15, Mardan 12, Bannu 10, Parachinar 07, Kakul, Dera Ismail Khan, Drosh 05, Punjab: Nurpur thal 70, Islamabad (Airport 25, Zero point 13, Saidpur, Golra 11, Bokra 07), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 12, Chaklala 11), Gujrat 32, Murree 28, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhelum 23, Sargodha 21, Gujranwala 20, Joharabad 19, Lahore (Airport 17, City 07), Narowal 16, Rahim Yar Khan 12, Mangla 11, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin 08, Bhakkar 05, Sialkot (Airport 04, City 05), Attock 03, Layyah, D.

G.Khan, Bahawalpur 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 45, Muzaffarabad (Airport 35, City 31), Garhi Dupatta 34, Kotli 30, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 29, Babusar 16, Gupis 07, Skardu 06, Bagrote, Chillas 05, Bunji 02, Gilgit 01, Sindh: Sukkur 15, Chhor 04 and Rohri 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 43 C, Mithi 42, Nokkundi, Lasbela, Tando Jam, Chhor, Thatta and Badin 40 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Mansehra Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ismail Khan Turbat Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Thatta Badin Chitral Dir Kohistan Lasbela Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Rohri Balakot Garhi Dupatta Tando Jam Airport

Recent Stories

Supreme Court suspends LHC order against selection ..

Supreme Court suspends LHC order against selection of 'Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj'

43 seconds ago
 Italian Defence Chief calls on COAS Bajwa

Italian Defence Chief calls on COAS Bajwa

44 seconds ago
 Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalaba ..

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

46 seconds ago
 NCRC holds consultative meeting on children with d ..

NCRC holds consultative meeting on children with disabilities

47 seconds ago
 Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's Ambassador calls on Acting Governor B ..

Kazakhstan's Ambassador calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.