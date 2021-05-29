Hot, dry weather likely in next 24 hours

Hot and dry weather in likely to continue in most parts of the province in next 24 hours in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa while thunderstorm coupled with strong gusty winds are expected at isolated places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather in likely to continue in most parts of the province in next 24 hours in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa while thunderstorm coupled with strong gusty winds are expected at isolated places.

Thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Shangla, Swat, Dir (upper and lower), Chitral, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat , Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D. I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts during next 48 hours, met office reported.