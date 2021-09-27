UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Upper, Central Parts Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:34 PM

Hot, dry weather likely in upper, central parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most upper and central parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most upper and central parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Sindh, south Punjab, lower Balochistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate in Sindh from Monday and likely to continue during next few days.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Mirpurkhas, Sakrand and Karachi.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Sakrand 24 mm, Karachi (Quaidabad 06, Gul e Maymar 04, DHA Phase II 03, Kemari, PAF Base Faisal 02, Jinnah Terminal 01, Saadi Town, Gulshan e Hadeed, North Karachi, University road, MOS Airport Trace), and Mirpurkhas 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 42 C, Hyderabad, Turbat and Lasbela 41 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Road Hyderabad Turbat Lasbela Sakrand Gulshan From Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

6 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

8 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

8 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.