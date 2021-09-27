Hot, dry weather likely in upper, central parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most upper and central parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most upper and central parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Sindh, south Punjab, lower Balochistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate in Sindh from Monday and likely to continue during next few days.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Mirpurkhas, Sakrand and Karachi.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Sakrand 24 mm, Karachi (Quaidabad 06, Gul e Maymar 04, DHA Phase II 03, Kemari, PAF Base Faisal 02, Jinnah Terminal 01, Saadi Town, Gulshan e Hadeed, North Karachi, University road, MOS Airport Trace), and Mirpurkhas 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 42 C, Hyderabad, Turbat and Lasbela 41 C.