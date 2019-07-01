UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Continue In Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:33 PM

Hot, dry weather likely to continue in most parts of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Bannu, Kohat, Zhob, Kalat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-one, Karachi thirty, Peshawar and Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit Sixteen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

