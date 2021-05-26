UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Areas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:16 PM

The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot weather was expected in Sindh and central, southern Balochistan.

Continental air prevailed over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded (in C) on Wednesday were: Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 48, Jacobabad, Padidan, Mohenjodharo and Sibbi 47.

