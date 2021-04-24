Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts: Met office

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Saturday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Saturday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Chhor, Mithi 43, Shaheed Benazirabad, Turbat 41, Badin, Dadu and Karachi 40.