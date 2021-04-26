UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:15 PM

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Monday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Monday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, MET office reported.

A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 45, Padidan, Jacobabad, Mithi, Mohenjo-daro, Rohri and Bahawalpur 44.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Bahawalpur Jacobabad Dadu Rohri

Recent Stories

Ferozepur City scheme: Lahore High Court seeks exp ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Ready to Assist in Finding Ways to Normaliz ..

3 minutes ago

Encroachers set up kiosks on footpath

3 minutes ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

2 hours ago

Albayrak, RWMC conduct cleanliness awareness drive ..

3 minutes ago

Ceremony held to commemorate World Immunization We ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.