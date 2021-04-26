Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Monday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, MET office reported.

A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 45, Padidan, Jacobabad, Mithi, Mohenjo-daro, Rohri and Bahawalpur 44.