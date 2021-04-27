Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper and western parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, while partly cloudy weather is expected in north Balochistan including Quetta, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the countryMaximum temperature's recorded in (C): Dadu 46, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Mithi 45, Khanpur, Larkana, Chhor, Padidan, Mohenjo-Daro, Sibbi and Sukkur 44.