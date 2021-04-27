UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:57 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper and western parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, while partly cloudy weather is expected in north Balochistan including Quetta, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the countryMaximum temperature's recorded in (C): Dadu 46, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Mithi 45, Khanpur, Larkana, Chhor, Padidan, Mohenjo-Daro, Sibbi and Sukkur 44.

