UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:22 PM

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While partly cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh and western parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist during next 02 to 03 days.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Jacobabad, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan 44, Turbat, Dadu, Rohri, Mithi, Rahim Yar Khan, Joharabad and D.I.Khan 43.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Rahim Yar Khan Turbat Bahawalpur Jacobabad Dadu Rohri

Recent Stories

India's Defense Ministry to Produce Oxygen Generat ..

53 seconds ago

Supreme Court directs PRAL to submit details regar ..

55 seconds ago

Seven dead, 846 injured in 819 RTCs in Punjab

56 seconds ago

EU warns of 'long, hard period' in Russia ties

58 seconds ago

Corona positive rate surges to 9 pc in Malakand di ..

1 minute ago

Digital China Summit attracts nearly $50B of inves ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.