Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While partly cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, upper Sindh and western parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist during next 02 to 03 days.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Jacobabad, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan 44, Turbat, Dadu, Rohri, Mithi, Rahim Yar Khan, Joharabad and D.I.Khan 43.