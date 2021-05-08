Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 )

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, lower/central Sindh, lower Balochistan Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Chhor 44, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Mohenjo-Daro, Padidan and Larkana 43.