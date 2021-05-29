Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the country in the afternoon, MET office reported.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Sibbi, Noorpurthal 48, Jacobabad and Turbat 47.