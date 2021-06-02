Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot and dry in central/southern areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot and dry in central/southern areas.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in afternoon, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds were expected in plain areas of the country in afternoon.

During the past 24 hour, Hot and dry weather was prevailing over most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and central/ southern Balochistan.

However, an isolated rain wind-thunderstorm occurred at Kashmir and upper Punjab.

Rainfall (mm): Kashmir was recorded at Garhidupatta 07, Rawalakot 03, Muzaffarabad (City 03, AP 02), Punjab: Hafizabad, Joharabad 01.

Today's highest maximum temperatures (C) were recorded Turbat 45, Sakrand, Rohri, Mohenjodharo, Padidan and Larkana 43.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country.