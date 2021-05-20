Hot, dry weather likely to persist most parts of KP

The regional meteorological center Peshawar on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological center Peshawar on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds were expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi and Kurram districts.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature 41�C was recorded in D. I. Khan.