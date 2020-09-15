UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Prevail Over Most Parts Of Country

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, however, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, however, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.

During past 24 hour, Hot and dry prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan and Punjab.

Rainfall(mm) was recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam jabba 32, Dir (Upper 02, Lower02) Sindh: Karachi (Sarjani 28, Gulshan-e-hadid 14, North Karachi 03, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-johar, Saadi town, Met Complex Karachi 01), Punjab: Noorpurthal 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 44C, Dadu and Sukur 41C.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is prevailing over north western parts of the country. Weak Moist currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

