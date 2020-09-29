Hot, dry weather likely to prevail, rain forecast in KP, GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country on Wednesday, however, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few districts in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) during past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 09, Drosh 08, Mirkhani 04,Chitral 03, Kalam 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Noorpurthal 39C, Sibi, Turbat and Rahim Yar Khan 38C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.