Hot, dry weather predict for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.0 degrees centigrade and 7.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.