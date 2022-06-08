UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Predict For Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Hot, dry weather predict for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.0 degrees centigrade and 7.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

