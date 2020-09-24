UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot & Dry Weather Predicted

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:21 PM

Hot & dry weather predicted

The Meteorological department has predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 37 and 26 degrees centigrade respectively.

According to a synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Johannesburg, Cape T ..

11 minutes ago

ADP registers 1,672 violations for not adhering to ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

41 minutes ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

1 hour ago

Cuba May Become EAEU Observer State by End of Year ..

4 minutes ago

Slovakia Supports Process of EU-Ukraine Integratio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.