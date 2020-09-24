Hot & dry weather predicted

The Meteorological department has predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city at 37 and 26 degrees centigrade respectively.

According to a synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.