Hot, Dry Weather Predicted For KP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:19 PM

Hot, dry weather predicted for KP

The Provincial Met Office Wednesday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the province for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Provincial Met Office Wednesday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the province for next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts for next 48 hours.

More Stories From Weather

