Hot, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 06:25 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

However, dust raising wind are also predicted in plain areas during the afternoon.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is ilkely to prevail in the province.

