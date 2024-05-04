Hot, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 06:25 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dust raising wind are also predicted in plain areas during the afternoon.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is ilkely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
In southern Brazil, flood victims cope with total loss
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauds services of firefighters on Firefighter ..
Football: English Premier League table
SAU to establish int'l lab for stem cell research in animals, plants
Action against profiteering continues
Rwanda denies involvement in DRC camp attack
Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival
Rescuers hold mock drills
More Stories From Weather
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at isolated places:PMD2 days ago
-
Intermittent rains, snow falls paralyze normal life in AJK5 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh8 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts of country: PMD9 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted12 days ago
-
Rains' New spell expected from April 24 in KP12 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 days ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD14 days ago
-
More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours15 days ago
-
Rain lashes parts of federal capital on Thursday16 days ago
-
PMD predicts rain in country’s different parts16 days ago
-
Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD17 days ago