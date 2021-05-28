UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Predicted In Most Parts Of The Country

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:06 PM

Hot, dry weather predicted in most parts of the country

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas.

However, rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the country in the afternoon.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperatures recorded in (C) was 48 in Turbat, Bahawalnagar, 47 in Dadu, Sibbi, Jacobabad and 46 in Kot Addu.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Dadu Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Venezuelan Parliament Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Public service core mission of PTI govt: CM Buzdar ..

3 minutes ago

Obesity becoming dangerous in world: gastroenterol ..

3 minutes ago

EU moves against TikTok over child-targeted ads

3 minutes ago

Average Workload of TurkStream Reached 73% in Q1, ..

3 minutes ago

EMA Approves Use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vacci ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.