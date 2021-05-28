Hot, dry weather predicted in most parts of the country

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas.

However, rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the country in the afternoon.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperatures recorded in (C) was 48 in Turbat, Bahawalnagar, 47 in Dadu, Sibbi, Jacobabad and 46 in Kot Addu.