Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 13.5 degrees centigrade and 5.4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

