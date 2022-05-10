UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19 degrees centigrade and 12.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

