Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 08:16 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.0 degrees centigrade and 6.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

