Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.5 degrees centigrade and 7.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.5 degrees centigrade and 7.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

