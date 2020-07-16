UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:39 AM

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 23.5 degree centigrade and 13.7 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

