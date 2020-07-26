UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:44 AM

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan including its provincial capital for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan including its provincial capital for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.

0 degree centigrade and 14.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday. Rain/thunderstorms with dust raising winds expected at isolated places in Khuzdar, Awaran, Ziarat, Harai, Bolan, Sibi, Kohlu, and Sherani districts.

Rain received Barkhan, Pajgur, Sibi and Ziarat.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Sibi Barkhan Bolan Kohlu Khuzdar Awaran Ziarat

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

2 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

2 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

1 minute ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

1 minute ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

7 minutes ago

Man killed in clash at Alamdar Road area

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.