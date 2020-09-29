UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather To Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Hot, dry weather to continue

Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 36 and 23 degrees centigrade respectively on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Defence Affairs State Minister, Australian Ambassa ..

1 minute ago

President mourns death of Emir of Kuwait, three-da ..

16 minutes ago

Air Leak Found in Russian Segment of ISS - Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Donbas Ceasefire Will Be Used for Intensive Norman ..

2 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

AC inspects anti-dengue activities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.