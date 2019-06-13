Hot, dry weather to grip country 13 June 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in southeast Sindh Hyderabad and Karachi divisions).

According to the synoptic situations continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move northeastward during next 12 hours. Severe tropical Cyclone "VAYU" in the Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division and Kashmir.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during last 24 hours: Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote, Bunji 06mm, Astore 05, Hunza 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 05.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Sibbi, Turbat 47C, Gwadar, Noorpurthal 46C, Jaccobabad, Jiwani 45C,Islamabad 37C, Peshawar 39C, Lahore 43C.