UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather To Grip Most Parts, Rain At Isolated Places 11 June 2019

Sumaira FH 22 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:35 PM

Hot, dry weather to grip most parts, rain at isolated places 11 June 2019

Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab during next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this time span.

According to the synoptic situations continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue for next 24 hours.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time period was Punjab:Murree 22mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 07mm, ZP 05mm, Golra 04mm, Bokra, AP 01mm), Rawalpindi 02 mm, Jhelum 01mm,Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 17mm, Bunji 08mm, Gilgit,Skardu05mm, Bagrote 04mm, Chillas 02mm,Gupis 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Saidu Sharif 07mm, Malam Jabba, Pattan 06mm, Peshawar (City 05mm, AP 03mm), Cherat 04mm, Upper Dir, Kakul, Parachinar 03mm, Kalam 01mm,Kashmir:Rawalakot 04mm and Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta 02mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Sibbi 48C, Jaccobabad, Noorpur Thal 47C, Turbat, Dadu and Bahawalnagar 46C.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Turbat Rawalpindi Saidu Gujranwala Bahawalnagar Jhelum Dadu Dir Malakand Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Noorpur Thal

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

32 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

32 minutes ago

Two brothers killed in Quetta firing

3 minutes ago

Sindh Madressatul Islam University opens admission ..

3 minutes ago

PTI central finance board constituted

3 minutes ago

EU warns UK must pay bill even in 'no deal' Brexit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.