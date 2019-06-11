Hot, dry weather to grip most parts, rain at isolated places 11 June 2019

Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab during next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this time span.

According to the synoptic situations continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue for next 24 hours.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time period was Punjab:Murree 22mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 07mm, ZP 05mm, Golra 04mm, Bokra, AP 01mm), Rawalpindi 02 mm, Jhelum 01mm,Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 17mm, Bunji 08mm, Gilgit,Skardu05mm, Bagrote 04mm, Chillas 02mm,Gupis 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Saidu Sharif 07mm, Malam Jabba, Pattan 06mm, Peshawar (City 05mm, AP 03mm), Cherat 04mm, Upper Dir, Kakul, Parachinar 03mm, Kalam 01mm,Kashmir:Rawalakot 04mm and Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta 02mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Sibbi 48C, Jaccobabad, Noorpur Thal 47C, Turbat, Dadu and Bahawalnagar 46C.