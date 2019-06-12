Hot, dry weather to grip most parts, thundershower at Karachi divisions 12 June 2019

Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Central/Southern Punjab during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Central/Southern Punjab during next 24 hours.

However, dust-thundershower is expected at scattered places in south eastern Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions) during this time span.

According to the synoptic situations continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move northeastward during next 12 hours.

In last 24 hours dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfalls recorded during this time period was Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 62mm, Skardu 44mm, Chillas, Bagrote 22mm, Gilgit 20mm, Bunji 04mm, Gupis 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 17mm, Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Kotli 14mm, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 19mm, ZP 14mm, Bokra 08mm, Golra 07mm, AP 05mm), Joharabad 12mm, M.B.Din 11mm, Murree 10mm, Rawalpindi 08mm, Sialkot (Cantt 04mm, Ap 01mm), Mangla, Sargodha 04mm, Lahore (City 03mm, AP 02mm), Jhelum 03mm, Gujrat 02mm, Gujranwala, Narowal, Chakwal 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 16mm, Pattan 15mm, Balakot 13mm, Malamjabba 09mm, Saidu Sharif 07mm, Chitral, Parachinar 06mm and Cherat 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday wereSibbi, Larkana 48C, Jaccobabad 47C, Dadu & Moenjodaro 46C, Islambad 35 C, Peshawar 39C and Lahore 40C.