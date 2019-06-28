UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather To Grip, Rain At Isolated Places 28 June 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:20 PM

Hot, dry weather to grip, rain at isolated places 28 June 2019

Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Karachi and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Met office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Karachi and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situations seasonal low lies over north Balochistan.

A shallow-westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh.

However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs: Following rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during last 24 hours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh, Kalam 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures were recorded as follow:Dadu, Sibbi 47C, Bahawalnager, Sukkur 45C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Rohri, Moenjodaro, Sargodha 44C,Islambad 41C, Peshawar 42C ,Lahore 41C.

