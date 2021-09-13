UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather To Persist In Most Plain Areas

Hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours while rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan tonight

Weak monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country.

A weak westerly wave is also present over north western parts of the country, met office reported.

In last 24 hours hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However rain occurred in Parachinar and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span were Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : Parachinar 10 mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 10 mm.

Highest temperature recorded on Monday remained Turbat 44 C, Lasbella 42 C and Sibbi 41 C.

