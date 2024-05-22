Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather To Persist In Sukkur Division

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Very hot and dry weather will persist across the Sukkur division with daytime maximum temperature range 47-48 Celsius, the local Met Office said on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature will be 47.

5-48 Celsius in Sukkur, Khairpur, Jaccababd and Shikarpur districts.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had earlier announced heatwave alert for Sukkur division. The PDMA had advised concerned departments and district authorities to keep alert to tackle any contingency.

