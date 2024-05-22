Hot, Dry Weather To Persist In Sukkur Division
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Very hot and dry weather will persist across the Sukkur division with daytime maximum temperature range 47-48 Celsius, the local Met Office said on Wednesday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Very hot and dry weather will persist across the Sukkur division with daytime maximum temperature range 47-48 Celsius, the local Met Office said on Wednesday.
The maximum temperature will be 47.
5-48 Celsius in Sukkur, Khairpur, Jaccababd and Shikarpur districts.
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had earlier announced heatwave alert for Sukkur division. The PDMA had advised concerned departments and district authorities to keep alert to tackle any contingency.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
UK general election to be held on July 4: media
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization
More Stories From Weather
-
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current week:PMD3 minutes ago
-
Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe1 day ago
-
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C2 days ago
-
PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions2 days ago
-
PMD advises citizens to adopt precautionary measure amid heat wave conditions2 days ago
-
District administration Matiari takes measures to combat heat wave2 days ago
-
'No chance of heatwave in Karachi' for now, Chief Meteorologist2 days ago
-
Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district2 days ago
-
Heatwave persists in Lahore, with temperatures reaching 43.6°C4 days ago
-
Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country5 days ago
-
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places7 days ago
-
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days7 days ago