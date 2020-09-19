UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather To Prevail

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 11:13 PM

Hot, dry weather to prevail

Pakistan Meteorological Department Saturday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Saturday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, it added.

However, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were; Turbat, Sibbi and Gwadar 42C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Gwadar Turbat

Recent Stories

Bale returns to Tottenham on loan, but out until O ..

52 minutes ago

UK Registers Largest Single-Day Increase in COVID- ..

52 minutes ago

Pogacar poised to win Tour de France after shock t ..

1 hour ago

Hyderabad Police nab robbery gang

1 hour ago

Colombia's Duque says prosecute 'war criminal' Mad ..

1 hour ago

114 migrants rescued from Mediterranean: German NG ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.