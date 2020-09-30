UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather To Prevail In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:24 PM

Hot, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

The Met Office Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in southern and eastern parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in southern and eastern parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded 10.5 degree centigrade while 6.1 degree centigrade in Ziarat.

